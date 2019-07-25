Chris Paul thanks the Rockets and Houston in heartfelt post

The Rockets traded Paul for Russell Westbrook earlier this month.
RELATED: Russell Westbrook officially traded to Houston Rockets
CP3 posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Wednesday night. He says he's incredibly thankful for all of the generosity and kindness. He also added he's excited to go to the Thunder.
Paul played for the Rockets for two seasons. The Rockets still haven't officially introduced Westbrook.
RELATED: JJ Watt and other athletes react to Houston Rockets trade
RELATED: Rockets owner fined for commenting on Westbrook trade before deal was official