Chris Paul thanks the Rockets and Houston in heartfelt post

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As he makes the move to Oklahoma City, Chris Paul is thanking the Rockets and the city of Houston for all of their support.The Rockets traded Paul for Russell Westbrook earlier this month.CP3 posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Wednesday night. He says he's incredibly thankful for all of the generosity and kindness. He also added he's excited to go to the Thunder.Paul played for the Rockets for two seasons. The Rockets still haven't officially introduced Westbrook.