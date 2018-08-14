Carmelo Anthony writes letter to thank Thunder, fans

"I know it was only one season, but from the time I arrived in OKC, I was greeted with so much love from The Team, The Organization, and of course the INCREDIBLE fans of this amazing city," Anthony said in the letter provided to The Oklahoman via the team.
"Throughout the entire season, game after game, you cheered me on and rooted for us as a team. That is something I will always cherish and never forget. That genuine support kept me going all season long."
Anthony waived his no-trade clause last September to approve a trade from New York to the Thunder, tipping off a rocky season that featured career lows nearly across the board for the 10-time All-Star.
Following the season, Anthony expressed frustration about his role. After working with the organization, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, who then waived him, allowing him to sign with the Rockets.
"IN LIFE, I've learned that things don't always turn out how you want," Anthony said in his letter. "... I'm sorry it didn't work out while I was here. Thank you to Russ [Westbrook], PG [Paul George], Sam Presti, Coach Billy Donovan, my trainers and the entire staff who work so hard and diligently at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the practice facility. I appreciate you all very much.
"Last but not least, Thank You to Mr. [Clay] Bennett for believing in me. This chapter of my career may be coming to an end but my story is far from over."
