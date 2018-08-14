SPORTS
espn

Carmelo Anthony writes letter to thank Thunder, fans

Royce Young
Carmelo Anthony, after officially signing with the Houston Rockets on Monday, said he "wanted nothing more than to make it work" in a letter thanking the Oklahoma City Thunder organization and its fans.

"I know it was only one season, but from the time I arrived in OKC, I was greeted with so much love from The Team, The Organization, and of course the INCREDIBLE fans of this amazing city," Anthony said in the letter provided to The Oklahoman via the team.

"Throughout the entire season, game after game, you cheered me on and rooted for us as a team. That is something I will always cherish and never forget. That genuine support kept me going all season long."

Anthony waived his no-trade clause last September to approve a trade from New York to the Thunder, tipping off a rocky season that featured career lows nearly across the board for the 10-time All-Star.

Following the season, Anthony expressed frustration about his role. After working with the organization, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, who then waived him, allowing him to sign with the Rockets.

"IN LIFE, I've learned that things don't always turn out how you want," Anthony said in his letter. "... I'm sorry it didn't work out while I was here. Thank you to Russ [Westbrook], PG [Paul George], Sam Presti, Coach Billy Donovan, my trainers and the entire staff who work so hard and diligently at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the practice facility. I appreciate you all very much.

"Last but not least, Thank You to Mr. [Clay] Bennett for believing in me. This chapter of my career may be coming to an end but my story is far from over."

Related Video
D'Antoni says Melo 'open' to coming off bench
D'Antoni says Melo 'open' to coming off bench
Mike D'Antoni says Houston hasn't committed to a role yet for Carmelo Anthony and adds coming off the bench is no slight on such a deep team.
Related Topics:
sportsespnoklahoma city thunderokccarmelo anthonymelohouston rocketsbilly donovannba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets' Gerald Green: 'Melo wants to start, let him start'
Mike D'Antoni says Carmelo Anthony 'better fit' with Rockets than Knicks
No panic in Astros as they take on Rockies
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
More Sports
Top Stories
Ali Irsan sentenced to death for honor killings
Parents outraged over HISD abruptly closing charter school
Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help
ABC13 launches 'Dave Ward's Houston'
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
Thief makes off with 24 bottles of Crown Royal from Spec's
Rescued French bulldogs can't be adopted for 2 months
Show More
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
Topgolf announces $15 game night for college students
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
Pilot killed small plane crash ID'd as Disney employee
More News