On the court, Carmelo Anthony is known for his elite scoring ability. But off the court, Anthony is scoring points in a different way.The Houston Rockets forward is already giving back to the new community he calls home.Anthony distributed school supplies to teachers from four under-served Houston Independent School District schools on Thursday.Nearly 150 teachers from Bonham, Fondren, Foerster and Looscan Elementary Schools received supplies the Carmelo Anthony Foundation's Tools for Teachers initiative.Houston is the first of three cities to receive supplies from Anthony, with events in Oklahoma City and Baltimore to follow.