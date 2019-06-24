cam newton

Cam Newton's $1,500 offer to switch seats on plane denied by fellow passenger

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was turned down by a fellow passenger when he offered to pay him $1,500 to switch seats on a flight from Paris to the U.S. on June 21, according to a witness who said he saw it all happen.

Twitter user Elisara Edwards, who posted a video of the exchange, said the 6-foot-5-inch quarterback wanted some extra leg room for the 10-hour flight.

In the video, Newton can be seen talking to a passenger in a seat with no one to the front.

The passenger shook his head to a surprised Newton, who smiled and went back to his seat.

Newton, known for his sense of style especially during post-game appearances, was in Paris for Men's Fashion Week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnccarolina pantherscam newton
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton makes 6-year-old's Christmas dream come true
Bills preparing to work around injured Josh Allen, who is week-to-week
Second grader responds to Cam Newton on Twitter
Newton apologizes in Twitter video post for sexist comments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News