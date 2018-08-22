HOUSTON ASTROS

Alex Bregman bobblehead sale draws Astros fans a day early

Bregman bobblehead sale draws Astros fans a day early

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fans of the Houston Astros can definitely say the team is a product worth spending money on.

The team is, after all, the defending World Series champs and in prime position to make a run for a second straight title.

The on-field product has generally been strong, so that kind of strength is being recognized in their special edition bobblehead releases.

Each month since May, the team has dropped a bobblehead for sale, and each piece is epic. In May, George Springer poses with the World Series trophy. In June, bearded teammates Brian McCann and Evan Gattis do their best "Step Brothers" tribute. Last month, life of the party Josh Reddick proudly wears American flag trunks and his championship belt, while posing with a bald eagle.

For August, the Astros turned up the volume on epic with Alex Bregman mounting a Bengal tiger, which is a nod to his time at LSU.

Fans were informed of the bobblehead release a week in advance, with the design kept in secret. Once Bregman was revealed Wednesday night, Astros fans clamored for the coveted piece.



One fan, David Arriasola, said he got in line at Minute Maid Park beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"Yes, I want to put a 24-hour shift," laughed Arriasola.

The way it works is fans in line will be given wristbands starting at midnight, giving them the right to purchase the bobblehead. Those who have the wristbands will be able to make the purchase at 9 a.m. Thursday when the team store opens.

Once a fan gets a wristband, that person must stay in line. Leaving the line or removing a wristband forfeits your right to purchase. And, bobbleheads are limited to one per person.

Last month, the Astros sold only 150 Reddick bobbleheads. Some fans also sold the piece for as much as $500 on auction sites.

