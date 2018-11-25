ALTON, Illinois (KTRK) --A basketball game between rival high schools turned into a brawl Friday night in Illinois.
The match up between Riverview Gardens and Alton High started on the court between the players, but eventually the adults in the bleachers started fighting each other.
Video captured shows the game stopped in mid-play when two of the basketball players confront each other.
According to KMOV, nearly 100 people were involved in fights, including students and parents.
Both teams were penalized and the weekends' games were canceled. Administrators are reviewing the fight to determine if there will be further punishments.
Madison County Sheriff's Department officials say they will continue to investigate the incident. Once their investigation is complete, they will determine whether to file charges against anyone involved.