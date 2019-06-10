Sports

Nick Caserio, Martin Mayhew and other top candidates for Houston Texans GM job

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans aren't wasting time finding their next general manager.

On Friday, the team said it decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager after just one season.

"While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the City of Houston," said Texans chairman Cal McNair.

Houston Texans fire GM Brian Gaine after 1 season
There are four prospects that are rumored to have the best shot at getting the job: Nick Caserio, Martin Mayhew, Ray Farmer and Chris Olsen.
