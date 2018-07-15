SPORTS

Baseball team draws anger over upcoming 'Millennial Night'

EMBED </>More Videos

Minor league team draws anger over 'Millennial Night' (KTRK)

By
MONTGOMERY, Alabama (KTRK) --
An Alabama minor league baseball team is making millennials mad with a new promotion.

The Montgomery Biscuits are holding their first Millennial Night, which they say celebrates all things millennials allegedly love, like selfie stations and avocados.

The post also starts with the line, "Want free things, without doing much work?"

Many millennials and some of their parents find that offensive, saying it's stereotyping millennials and it could have been left out.

But team officials say the post wasn't meant to offend millennials, only to point out cliche things and have fun with it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
Little League WS vs. Texans: How to watch both this weekend
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
More Sports
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News