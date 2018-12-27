When the Kansas City Royals drafted pitching prospect Brady Singer this summer, the 18th pick knew how he wanted to spend part of his $4 million signing bonus.
He waited until Christmas to surprise his parents with a special gift.
Video shows his tearful mother reading a letter from Brady explaining that he was paying off all of their debt as a thank you for all the support they showed to him growing up and playing baseball.
Singer's pay it forward gesture made it one Christmas his parents will never forget.
