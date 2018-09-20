Astros superfans get engaged at Minute Maid Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3633866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is over the moon after his off-day proposal at Johnson Space Center.

There's nothing fitting like an engagement at a baseball game, right?There's a diamond on the field. The guy is putting a diamond on his girl's finger.Case in point, Minute Maid Park last Saturday was the site of the engagement of Astros superfans Sharon Cannon and Ron Jones.The pair posed for pictures posted on the Houston Astros Nation Facebook group, with Cannon showing off her new rock."I'm on cloud nine, Ron couldn't of picked a better time or place," Cannon posted, mentioning the Astros' win over Arizona that night.