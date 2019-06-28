HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after George Springer hosted his event that benefited Camp SAY, there is more to come.
Springer's MVP Camp Say will take place in Houston from June 28-30.
SAY is the Stuttering Association for the Young. Springer is currently the national spokesperson for the organization. They have been active in helping children gain confidence for 15 years.
More than 120 campers and their families met Springer on Friday for a Q&A meet-and-greet. They will also be attending Friday night's game against the Seattle Mariners.
Campers will also watch "My Beautiful Stutter." Springer is an executive producer and the documentary also features Paul Rudd.
For more information on Camp SAY, click here.
George Springer Camp SAY participants visiting Minute Maid Park
