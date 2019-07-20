Astros player George Springer gave a special fan the gift of a lifetime

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5406739" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros star George Springer's locker room shirt hits at MLB schedule-makers who made the team fly a red-eye flight back to Houston in between back-to-back game days.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5369086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Springer has dealt with stuttering and has made it his mission to help kids understand that it should not hold anyone back from chasing their dreams.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a west coast win for the Astros Thursday and an overnight flight home. George Springer was feeling it Friday."There's a reason," he said. "I got here at 6 in the morning."But ask him about a 6-year-old boy who reached out to him from the stands, and he'll tell you the road trip was worth it."Extremely happy to meet him," he said, "...cause I know what he's going through."Springer is spokesman for the Stuttering Association for the Young and young Brandon Kelly is going through speech therapy for his own stutter."He stutters like me," Kelly said.That's why, even though they're Angels fans, the Kellys went to two games this week hoping to meet Springer.Brandon brought a sign."The time that Mr. Springer took when he was preparing for the game and came over, and really engaged with Brandon and brought him a pair of gloves," Brandon's mom Jennifer Kelly said, "It was really special."A sincere gesture that meant the world to a little boy from someone who's been in his shoes."This is one of those things where I can offer encouragement and it's hard to tell a 6-year-old boy that everything will be alright, but it will," Springer said.Springer may have lost some sleep on the trip home, but Brandon went to bed in the batting gloves he was given, and doesn't plan to take them off anytime soon.