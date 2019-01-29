HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Why get your significant other a teddy bear, when you can send them a six-foot fluffy green alien? Houston Astros mascot Orbit is ready to deliver some love this Valentine's Day!
Deliveries include a personal delivery from Orbit, Astros souvenirs and treats courtesy of H-E-B, an autographed Orbit photo and two bullpen box Tickets for a 2019 Astros game.
The tickets are good for games April through June, but subject to availability. Game restrictions may apply, including the following restricted games the home opener, Yankees series, Cubs series and Red Sox series.
Prices start at $250 because Orbit comes expensive or he doesn't come at all. You can purchase a delivery here.