Astros' Justin Verlander ejected after shaky start vs. Mariners

It was a short night of work for Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander, who was ejected after pitching just two innings Thursday.

Verlander was called for a balk in the top of the second, just before Seattle Mariners left fielder Denard Span homered to right.

After giving up six earned runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- Verlander was ejected between innings.

Brad Peacock took over on the mound for the Astros in the third inning.
