Houston Astros

Astros' Jose Altuve booed before 1st at-bat of spring training

LAKELAND, Florida (KTRK) -- Jose Altuve headed to his first spring training at-bat, and as expected, the face of the Houston Astros heard boos from the crowd.

The Astros' exhibition matchup Monday against the Tigers marked the club's first road game of their preseason.

But, so far, no matter as a visiting club or in their own home-away-from-home in West Palm Beach, Florida, the team is hearing the instant criticism from fans.

In two games against the Nationals, signs berating the Astros about their cheating were confiscated.

Just before the weekend series against Washington, which plays spring training games in the same complex as the Astros, outfield Josh Reddick told reporters he and other teammates were being threatened. One threat, Reddick said, targeted his newborn twin sons.

In any case, Altuve, who was accused of an unfounded allegation of wearing a buzzer for his plate appearances, ripped a double during the game Monday.




