Astros' Jose Altuve booed before 1st at-bat of spring training

The Astros' exhibition matchup Monday against the Tigers marked the club's first road game of their preseason.
But, so far, no matter as a visiting club or in their own home-away-from-home in West Palm Beach, Florida, the team is hearing the instant criticism from fans.
In two games against the Nationals, signs berating the Astros about their cheating were confiscated.
Just before the weekend series against Washington, which plays spring training games in the same complex as the Astros, outfield Josh Reddick told reporters he and other teammates were being threatened. One threat, Reddick said, targeted his newborn twin sons.
In any case, Altuve, who was accused of an unfounded allegation of wearing a buzzer for his plate appearances, ripped a double during the game Monday.
Pre game #Dodgers fan giving it to Altuve but Astros fan has his back. #Astros pic.twitter.com/jwBYMPqk9Q— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 24, 2020
Jose Altuve just hit a double. He and Bregman have a double today. #astros— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 24, 2020
