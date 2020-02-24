Astros' Jose Altuve booed before 1st at-bat of spring training

Pre game #Dodgers fan giving it to Altuve but Astros fan has his back. #Astros pic.twitter.com/jwBYMPqk9Q — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 24, 2020

Jose Altuve just hit a double. He and Bregman have a double today. #astros — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 24, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5961158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Astros will play the Nationals Sunday at spring training after their game was cancelled Saturday due to rain after only two innings.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5956506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astro Josh Reddick says it has gone too far, with death threats against his family.

LAKELAND, Florida (KTRK) -- Jose Altuve headed to his first spring training at-bat, and as expected, the face of the Houston Astros heard boos from the crowd.The Astros' exhibition matchup Monday against the Tigers marked the club's first road game of their preseason.But, so far, no matter as a visiting club or in their own home-away-from-home in West Palm Beach, Florida, the team is hearing the instant criticism from fans.In two games against the Nationals, signs berating the Astros about their cheating were confiscated.Just before the weekend series against Washington, which plays spring training games in the same complex as the Astros, outfield Josh Reddick told reporters he and other teammates were being threatened. One threat, Reddick said, targeted his newborn twin sons.In any case, Altuve, who was accused of an unfounded allegation of wearing a buzzer for his plate appearances, ripped a double during the game Monday.