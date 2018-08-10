Kids all over the Houston-area dream of having a one-on-one conversation with Houston Astros second baseman and AL MVP Jose Altuve.For Mariano Ramirez that became a reality at the Astros Youth Academy summer program last month.The dream began in July in Monterrey, Mexico, when he wrote a letter to the Astros via email that he wanted to attend the camp. One day after school, his dream became a reality as he was invited to attend the camp.Ramirez could not hide his excitement!His biggest question for Altuve was not how to hit or what it takes to be a good second baseman. He simply wanted to know how Altuve learned English so quickly after coming to the U.S. from Venezuela."You're young and have a full life ahead of you, which means you can learn it faster and better," Altuve told the young boy.The young athlete told ABC13 the camp taught him not only how to work better with others due to the language barrier, but how to be mentally stronger.Mariano will take all the tools he learned and share them with his teammates in Monterrey.