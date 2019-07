HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It looks like everything really is bigger in Texas.The Houston Astros are giving fans an opportunity to relive the team's World Series win with a giant replica of the Astros World Series championship ring.The new installation is located on the Texas Avenue side of Minute Maid Park.Fans have been taking advantage of the must-see addition and posting pictures on social media. The ring made its debut Friday, May 17.