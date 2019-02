EMBED >More News Videos BACK TO BASEBALL: Here's a sign baseball season is upon us. The Astros are at Spring Training!

The Astros are giving you the chance to get tickets before they go on sale.The team is holding a lottery where they'll draw fans and let them buy up to four single game tickets during the regular season.You only have until next Wednesday to register and the winners will be notified by Friday, March 1.Can't wait for your Astros? Check out out Spring Training coverage here.