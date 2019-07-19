Sports

Astros fan stunned when son throws back home run ball from Alex Bregman

ANAHEIM, California (KTRK) -- Many Major League Baseball fans dream of catching a home run ball from their favorite team.

But one little Houston Astros fan apparently didn't have the same vision.

During Thursday night's game versus the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, the Astros' Alex Bregman blasted a home run into the stands, and a father caught it.

The cameras zeroed in as the dad gave the ball to his son, who promptly threw it right back onto the field.

The dad painstakingly took his seat and appeared to be in disbelief.

He stayed cool as he seemed to ask his son about the stunning, but also innocent, move.

In the end, the Astros still had them covered.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. tweeted that he sent the dad and the boy a signed hat.

The usher also returned the ball back to the boy.

Even better - the Astros defeated the Angels 6-2.

