Astros fan frenzy as ALCS gear released at Academy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the best traditions for Astros fans is heading over to Academy after a big win for their team.Fans headed to the store after the Astros won 6-1 and advanced to the ALCS for the third straight year.The first fan inside the Academy near Kirby said he was at the bus outside Minute Maid Park during the game.He said he rushed over to the store as the Astros were one out away from winning the ALDS.