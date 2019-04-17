Sports

Astros pitcher Collin McHugh dodges line drive like the 'Matrix'

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) -- Did you catch that near miss on the mound Tuesday night?

Astros pitcher Collin McHugh did a 'Matrix' move and mostly dodged a line drive while in Oakland.

RELATED: Tony Kemp's high jump saves Justin Verlander from falling bubble gum container
EMBED More News Videos

Tony Kemp came through right in the nick of time.



Like Neo dodging bullets, McHugh dodged the baseball as it came hurtling towards him.



In a post-game interview, McHugh said it did hit him.

"Right on my ring finger, on the very tip of my ring finger. Probably the best place it could have hit me," said McHugh.

The pitcher also tweeted about the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscaliforniahouston astrosbaseballoakland athletics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News