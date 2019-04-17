Astros pitcher Collin McHugh dodges line drive like the 'Matrix'

Astros pitcher Collin McHugh did a 'Matrix' move and mostly dodged a line drive while in Oakland.
Like Neo dodging bullets, McHugh dodged the baseball as it came hurtling towards him.
No, Neo. I'm trying to tell you that when you're ready, you won't have to.#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/JFOAcFYuCP— Houston Astros (@astros) April 17, 2019
In a post-game interview, McHugh said it did hit him.
"Right on my ring finger, on the very tip of my ring finger. Probably the best place it could have hit me," said McHugh.
The pitcher also tweeted about the incident.
My ring finger says, “Excuse me, that’s a 1-6-3 DP”— Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) April 17, 2019
My jaw says, “🤮” https://t.co/pssprcZPyz