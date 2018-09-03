Alex Bregman does limbo under teammate with new dugout staredown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros' Alex Bregman finished with two hits and hit a solo homer in the seventh inning, helping the team win over the Angels Sunday night at Minute Maid Park.
As Bregman entered the dugout, he did his staredown with a little more creativity.
Tony Kemp propped his legs on a bench while Jake Marisnick held him up, and Bregman did the limbo ending with his dugout stare.
"Limbo to the stare," the Astros tweeted.
Last week, Bregman hinted at some new dugout stares and said that they haven't perfected it yet.
The stare has become a viral moment that fans are enjoying each time the 'Stros hit it out of the park. And they're even trying their version of the dugout stare after Bregman called for fans to do their own.