SPORTS

ALDS Game 1: 'Stros beat Indians 7-2 to take Game 1

EMBED </>More Videos

Game 1 will be Friday, October 5 at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now the real season begins.

After the Astros set a franchise record with 103 wins and getting some much deserved time off, the 'Stros take Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Indians, 7-2.


Houston will have homefield advantage in every round of the playoffs, unless they face the 107-win Boston Red Sox.

RELATED: Astros home playoff tickets vs. Indians sold out

Justin Verlander started Game 1 and went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out seven. The 35-year-old Verlander went 16-9 during the regular season, while posting a stellar 2.52 ERA and career-best 0.902 WHIP and 290 strikeouts.

On the flip side, Corey Kluber started Game 1 for the Indians. Kluber lasted 4 2/3 innings and was hit for four earned runs, striking out just two. The 2-time Cy Young Award winner went 20-7 this season with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts, good enough for seventh best in the American League.

RELATED: McCullers, Astros fire back at Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer over cheating allegations

BY THE NUMBERS:

2018 head-to-head record: The Astros went 4-3 against the Indians this season.
Batting
  • Batting Average -- Astros: .256 (4th), Indians: .259 (2nd)

  • Home Runs -- Astros: 205 (7th), Indians: 215 (4th)

  • Runs Batted In -- Astros: 763 (5th), Indians: 786: (3rd)

  • Stolen Bases -- Astros: 71 (11th), Indians: 132 (1st)

Pitching
  • Earned Run Average -- Astros: 3.11 (1st), Indians: 3.79 (5th)

  • Total Strikeouts -- Astros: 1,677 (1st), Indians: 1,536 (4th)

  • Runs Allowed Per Game -- Astros: 3.29 (1st), Indians: 4.02 (4th)

  • Saves -- Astros: 46 (tied-4th), Indians: 40 (8th)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBCleveland IndiansHouston AstrosHoustonOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul calls addition of Carmelo Anthony to Rockets a 'no-brainer'
ONE LITTLE PILL: Parents sound alarm after Rice athlete's death
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
2018 ALDS: Game 1 had a little bit of everything for Houston
Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game?
Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
HIGHWAY 90 SHOWDOWN: Dayton at Crosby Oct. 5
Good Samaritan loses leg while helping stranded motorist
Arrest in death of Rice athlete Blaine Padgett shocks former coach
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
Company selling custom baby items scams more than 100 people
Show More
Fake pediatrician has preyed on children for years: Police
Which Mattress Firm locations are closing in Houston?
Man accused of shooting 7 police officers charged with murder
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Chicago officer guilty of 2nd-degree murder in teen's shooting
More News