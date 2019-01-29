ABC13 & YOU

4-year-old cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online

Laura Taglialavore
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Kynzee Bryan may only be 4 years old, but she's already an internet sensation.

Video of the tiny cheerleading prodigy from Cypress is going viral, after Kynzee's older sister recorded her practicing with her cheer coach at Prodigy All-Stars.

In the video, Kynzee is seen doing an advanced-level routine that she learned simply by watching a top cheer team. Three weeks after the video was posted on Facebook, it has already racked up more than 2.8 million views.

ABC13 caught up with Kynzee and her coach to check out her incredible moves!
