Before the Astros took the field in their win Tuesday night vs. the Mariners, they welcomed a special visitor.Three-year-old Jacob Bolles, of Austin, got to attend batting practice with the players.Bolles' special visit is courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jacob is fighting neuroblastoma, a form of cancer.While at Minute Maid Park, Bolles received a replica World Series ring and even got to take pictures with Jose Altuve.