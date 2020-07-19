Texas Motor Speedway hosts 1st major sporting event in state with fans in stands

20 minutes until gates open in No Limits, Texas! Just a reminder that a global pandemic means there are limits in this normally lawless town today. Please be considerate of your fellow race fans and have a great day!#OReilly500 | #NLTX pic.twitter.com/1AzSDCUtnQ — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) July 19, 2020

FORTH WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Motor Speedway is playing host to the first major sporting event in the state with fans in the stands.The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 was held on Sunday, making it the first time Texans have been allowed to attend a professional sporting event since the coronavirus shutdown.The speedway has state approval to fill the stands up to 50% of capacity.That means as many as 67,500 spectators will be in the stands, though that number is not fully expected.In a video posted to the Texas Motor Speedway Twitter account, fans, many of whom were seen wearing masks, waited in line to get in.Minutes before gates opened, the speedway said in a tweet, "Just a reminder that a global pandemic means there are limits in this normally lawless town today. Please be considerate of your fellow race fans and have a great day!"The speedway said that if someone sees another person violate social distancing or not stay in their seats, they can report them via text.