Spirit of Confederacy statue relocated to Houston Museum of African American Culture

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A statue that once glorified the Confederacy was moved to its new home at the Houston Museum of African American Culture Tuesday.The Spirit of the Confederacy, which depicts an angel holding a sword, was removed from Sam Houston Park in June.The statue was dedicated at Sam Houston Park back in 1908.The Robert E. Lee Chapter #186 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected the statue, designed and created by Louis Amateis, and dedicated it "to all heroes of the south who fought for the principles of states rights."The HMAAC is now the first museum of its kind in the nation to feature a Confederate monument."It's an occasion. It's something special. This is the only place that this is going on in the country," HMAAC executive director John Guess said as the statue was being installed. "And if we can have this voice, to have this conversation... it's not overwhelming but it's something."The city removed the statue earlier this summer when the death of George Floyd ignited nationwide calls to remove Confederate monuments and statues.The statue will not be visible to the public, but visitors can request to see it by appointment.