Travel

Spirit Airlines ramps back up nonstop flights out of Houston airport

HOUSTON, Texas -- With COVID-19 shutdowns starting to be lifted, Florida-based discount carrier Spirit Airlines is restarting the engines on 13 nonstop routes out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, including Atlanta, Chicago, and Cancun.

The airline had shut down flights due to the pandemic, although they were still doing a few flights out of IAH. A spokesman says that the demand just was not there.

"May was our low point across our network," the spokesman says. "All airlines needed to significantly shrink capacity by about 90 percent."

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonairline industryair travelairline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
How Houston showed up for George Floyd
WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus
Somerville votes against hiring former deputy
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
2 people found dead during welfare check for mom
Mayor Turner to sign executive order banning use of chokeholds
Show More
TSU offers George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter a full scholarship
Houston may soon be home to George Floyd sports center
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Front brings chance for t-storms, humidity drop overnight
Speed artist creates George Floyd portrait during memorial service
More TOP STORIES News