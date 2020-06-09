Spirit Airlines ramps back up nonstop flights out of Houston airport

HOUSTON, Texas -- With COVID-19 shutdowns starting to be lifted, Florida-based discount carrier Spirit Airlines is restarting the engines on 13 nonstop routes out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, including Atlanta, Chicago, and Cancun.
The airline had shut down flights due to the pandemic, although they were still doing a few flights out of IAH. A spokesman says that the demand just was not there.
"May was our low point across our network," the spokesman says. "All airlines needed to significantly shrink capacity by about 90 percent."
