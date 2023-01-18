Spanish Village Restaurant, Tex-Mex staple in Houston's Third Ward, announces closing date

An iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will soon serve its final enchiladas and margaritas. Spanish Village will close on March 31, owner Steve Rogers announced.

First slated for closure in 2021, Rogers kept Spanish Village while he worked through redevelopment plans for the property and an adjacent tract of land. Although details on those plans haven't been made public yet, "the restaurant's legacy will live on in an upcoming project to be announced at a later date," according to a release about the closure.

Founded by the Medina family in 1953, Spanish Village has been a staple of the Third Ward. Known for its retro dining room that's adorned with Christmas lights as well as classic Tex-Mex fare such as cheese enchiladas and the signature fried chicken, it's been a Third Ward staple for 70 years. The potent margaritas are also a fan favorite.

