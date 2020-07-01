NASA Astronauts perform spacewalk aboard the International Space Station

It's a task that sounds simple enough, unless you're floating in outer space.
Astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken are continuing a mission to replace aging nickel-hydrogen batteries outside the International Space Station.
The operation could take take as long as seven hours to complete. The batteries are part of the power system that's fed by eight solar arrays attached to the ISS.
Behnken arrived at the station on May 31 along with Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Cassidy is the commander of Expedition 63 and arrived in April.
It's the second spacewalk for the two after a successful spacewalk last week.
