Space Center Houston reopens with new safety measures in place

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Space Center Houston is officially back open.The popular non-profit tourist destination is open for members July 17th and 18th, and opens to the public on Sunday, July 19th.Guests are required to wear masks and register before coming.There are new safety protocols in place, including social distancing practices, a new touch-less entry with self-scan turnstiles, increased hand sanitizer stations, shields at ticket counters, and increased daily cleaning."We have come to the realization that this pandemia is going to be with us for many, many months to come," said William Harris, the President/CEO of Space Center Houston. "So we have to learn how to go on with our lives in a way that we minimize risks to ourselves and others."The tram is still operating, and most permanent exhibits will still be open.Hands-on interactive exhibits are temporarily closed.There are special hours for vulnerable populations from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.For more information, go here:https://spacecenter.org/reopening/