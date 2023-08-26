Wanted burglary suspect, stealing purse and jewelry in apartment near SW Houston, HPD says

Newly released surveillance photos show a burglary suspect who stole a purse and jewelry at an apartment complex in southwest Houston back in February.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is on the loose after stealing a purse and jewelry at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

On Aug. 23, the Houston Police Department released a surveillance photo of the person they believe is responsible for the crime, asking the public for help in identifying the man.

Police say a man stole a purse and jewelry at an apartment complex at 5151 Edloe Street on Feb. 4.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.