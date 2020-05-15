Travel

Southwest Airlines tries to lure passengers back with cheap fares

NEW YORK -- Southwest is reducing prices in an attempt to bring back passengers.

The airline is offering one-way summer fares starting at just $49.

"As our nation begins to reopen businesses and shelter-in-place orders are lifted, we want to give customers the freedom to plan and dream about their next trip," the airline said.

Meanwhile, an internal memo tells flight crews not to stop passengers from boarding if they refuse to wear a mask.


The airline tells flight attendants to inform customers of the policy and ask them to comply, but not enforce it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelairline industrycoronavirusairlinesouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More downpours Friday, Flash Flood Watch Saturday
HPD officers involved in 4 deadly shootings over the past month
Astros great and championship GM dies at 74
Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead in SE Houston
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Western Nevada,
Amber Alert canceled for east Texas girl found in Kentucky
Aldine man killed in ambush-style robbery
Show More
Former Astros manager Art Howe in hospital with COVID-19
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
High school graduation traditions change with pandemic
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Lance McCullers Jr. confident in team and baseball in 2020
More TOP STORIES News