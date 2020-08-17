Man breaks into WWE star's home, charged with attempted kidnapping: Police

LUTZ, Florida -- Officials in Florida say a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.

Investigators said social media stalking evolved into an attempted armed kidnapping, WFTS-TV reports.

Late Sunday night, WWE superstar Sonya Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato, thanked her supporters on Twitter stating, " Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance."



RELATED: New Jersey's Daria Berenato taking risks, making history on path to WWE

Investigators say Phillip Thomas, 24, left his car at Idlewild Baptist Church around midnight then walked into Deville's Lutz neighborhood.

Deputies say he arrived at Deville's home, cut a hole into the patio screen and watched the homeowner for hours.

Investigators say Thomas slipped inside when the homeowner went to sleep, setting off the alarm.

Responding deputies found Thomas inside the home carrying a knife, zip ties, duct tape, and mace.

WFTS reports a Twitter account in Thomas' name was filled with messages to the WWE star and retweets from her page.

Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaattempted abductionkidnappingbreak inwweu.s. & worldpro wrestling
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mornings and evenings are about to feel more comfortable
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after shooting
9 Houston-area districts go back to school today
Mother shot while sitting in car with son on Ella Blvd.
5 people wounded in shooting at flea market in San Antonio
Neighbor charged after missionaries stabbed in invasion
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Show More
Man who was facing eviction gets rent paid by strangers
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Active period of tropical development expected
Digital Deal of the Day
3 men wanted in connection with fatal bar shooting
More TOP STORIES News