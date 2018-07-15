SOCIETY

Local woman reunites with homeless man after 'Happy Birthday' serenade goes viral

After Maurice Hill's sweet serenade to her went viral, Cristala Poole made it a mission to reunite with him. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands across the country have watched the sweet "Happy Birthday" serenade from Maurice Hill.

Cristala Poole first met Hill, who is homeless, near a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Houston.

After paying it forward with a meal for Hill, he decided to serenade her with his "velvet voice."

On Sunday, Poole was able to reunite with Hill -- and yes -- it felt so good.

"I want EVERYONE to see how powerful God is, and how the simplest things can become the most precious moments to another person. Please know my intent was not for this to go viral," she posted on Instagram.

Poole says she drove around downtown Houston for about 45 minutes to find Hill. She was able to find him at the bus station near McDonald's.

To his surprise, Poole had her backseat filled with necessities.

"For real, all of this?" he said in the video.

After looking at his new belongings, Hill showed again that he indeed has a special voice.

"So you better sing your heart out, Maurice," Poole added on Instagram.

