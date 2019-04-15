Society

Woman on the search for owner of University of Houston class ring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thanks to an honest woman, a class ring that's been missing for at least three years, may soon be on its way home!

A woman working at Sam's Club found the ring in a case of water about three years ago, she took it home to find its owner, but then she accidentally lost it.

It wasn't until today she found the ring and reached out to ABC13 Eyewitness News to help find its rightful owner!

The woman says her son recently received his Aggie class ring and she knows how important they can be to a graduate.

"My son, he's an Aggie, he just received his class ring. If he was to lose his ring, that's why I'm doing this," she said.

The University of Houston is also trying to track down the ring's owner.
