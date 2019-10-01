Society

62-year-old woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A 62-year-old woman with dementia survived getting lost for 10 days in the woods of San Jacinto County, according to authorities.

"Mama wanted to talk to me and I just burst out crying," said Laura Bereta, the missing woman's daughter.

Laura's mother, Linda Field, was reported missing on Sept. 17 after she left her Porter home in her red Ford Explorer.

According to Bereta, her mother has dementia.

"I knew I was going to be found," Field said. "It was God's time."

Field was reported missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Bereta immediately began searching the area for her mother.

Search crews found Field on Sept. 27 after her red Explorer was spotted near the 800 block of Donahue near Coldspring along a dead end road.

She was found deep in the woods with the help from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officers and their bloodhounds. She was dehydrated, but did not have serious injuries.



According to investigators, Field says she survived by drinking creek water and eating minnows and frogs.

"I was glad to finally hear her voice," Bereta said.

