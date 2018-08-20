HURRICANE HARVEY

Woman raises money for school supplies, lifting back-to-school burden off Harvey-impacted families in Dickinson

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Nick Natario meets with a woman who says he was sent by God to help lift the burder of school supplies from families impacted by Harvey.

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
One woman didn't want Dickinson families to choose between a sink or backpack.

Over the summer, Melisa Deflora raised money for school supplies, eventually stuffing more than 100 backpacks with back-to-school necessities.

"It's not the entire list of school supplies. You should see those lists," Deflora said. "But it's something."

To Deflora, it's something to give a boost to families that still need it. Deflora lives in Webster, but has spent the past year helping Dickinson families after Hurricane Harvey.

"When one person says it, I think, 'Okay, maybe that's just one family,'" Deflora said. "But when a lot of people say, 'Hey, I need school supplies too. I need school supplies too,' I knew that they needed school supplies."

Deflora raised nearly $900, which she turned into 120 backpacks.

"It's not their fault that the hurricane came," Deflora said. "It's not their fault that families are struggling."

The decision to do this was easy, but fulfilling the promise has its challenges. After stuffing each bag, she wheeled a cart and virtually played Jenga to try and make room for each one.

"You should've seen it when I did it in the Honda Fit," Deflora said.

The bags aren't going to just one school. Deflora is spreading the love to public, charter, and Christian schools.

At Pine Drive Christian Academy, staff happily unloaded the unexpected donation.

The academy is an example of how far the community is from being back. A year after Harvey, the school is months away from using the lower level of the campus.

"The electricity is all good," Lynn Dietz said, of Pine Drive Christian Academy. "The lighting is all good. We've got plumbing. All that's done. But (we) have no flooring. We have windows we have to repair."

This kind of work isn't only happening at the school. Many of the students' families are still rebuilding.

"If a parent doesn't have to buy school supplies for their kids and they have a brand new backpack, it's like a brand new pair of shoes. It makes them proud and happy," Dietz said.

Closing the burden is why Deflora is doing this.

"I don't want to do this stuff, but God tells me to," said Deflora, a woman of faith whose higher calling will answer the prayers so many in Dickinson still need answered.

"It's mainly about telling everyone that we're in the same boat, and that it's going to be okay," Deflora said.

Thanks to Deflora, at least for this school year, it will be okay.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhurricane harveydonationsback to schoolfundraiserDickinsonWebster
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE HARVEY
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
Man who lost family during Harvey receives sign from above
More hurricane harvey
SOCIETY
Woman says she 'never meant harm' by throwing coffee on worker
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
SPONSORED: Check This Out, August 2018 - Innovative Lasers
More Society
Top Stories
Colorado father charged in murders of wife and daughters
Police: Woman opened fire at warehouse, killing manager
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
2nd robbery suspect arrested after woman run over by car
84-year-old man dies after being shot during walk in Baytown
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Woman says she 'never meant harm' by throwing coffee on worker
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Woman accuses man of breaking in to his own car
Toddler stabbed to death by father in N. Texas, police say
Student gets suspended for recording school fight
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
More News