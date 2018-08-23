SOCIETY

Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl who was walking her dog alone

She was just trying to walk the dog, but then a neighbor called police.

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
A mother says someone called police after she let her 8-year-old daughter walk their dog by herself.

A neighbor apparently saw the girl outside and told police a 5-year-old was outside alone.

When police arrived and realized there was no emergency, Corey Widen says the same neighbor didn't just call police, but dialed the Department of Children and Family Services, as well.

Family services quickly closed the case without any issues.

Widen says walking the dog is her daughter's only chore and she will keep letting her do it.
