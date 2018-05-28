SOCIETY

Witness of racist tirade at Jack in the Box speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Witness of racist tirade at Jack in the Box speaks out (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The customer who recorded the viral Jack in the Box racist video and posted it online, told Eyewitness News that she did so because she wants to put an end to racism.

The woman did not want to be identified, but she did want to share her message.

The video shows a Jack in the Box customer telling a worker to "buy you a ticket back to Mexico."

The woman said she was eating dinner at the restaurant located on Highway 6 and 288, when a man started making offensive and racist comments towards an employee.

In the video, you can hear a white male say, in part, "Buy a bus ticket back wherever you came from."

"I'm Hispanic, so that was very offensive. That was uncalled for," the witness said.

The incident reportedly started after the man's son was trying to get a free burger as part of a promotional deal.

The father became irritated with the worker's verification process and started complaining about the employee.

The woman who was recording the video said the final straw during the argument was when the man told the woman to "buy a ticket back to Mexico."

"To me that was just a show of racism. It just felt as if he was saying it to me," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Jack in the Box, but they have not returned any calls or emails.

RELATED: 'Buy you a ticket back to Mexico': Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston to 'buy a ticket back to Mexico.'

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismviral videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News