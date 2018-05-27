SOCIETY

'Buy you a ticket back to Mexico': Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston

Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston to 'buy a ticket back to Mexico.' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a video posted to social media, a Jack in the Box customer was recorded telling a worker to "buy you a ticket back to Mexico."

According to an eyewitness, the customer, a white male, became irate after having to wait for the worker to verify a coupon for a free hamburger. The incident happened at the restaurant on Highway 6 and 288.

"Hey, you are going to get fired," the customer said. "What's your name?"

"Maria," the worker answered.

"Goodbye Maria. Buy you a ticket back to Mexico," the customer stated.

At that point the video stops recording.

"Omg! Never thought I'd experience racism so close," the eyewitness posted on Facebook.

The eyewitness told Eyewitness News that her 9-year-old daughter was afraid and terrified watching the incident.

She said she had to explain to her daughter what to say and "why these things are happening."
