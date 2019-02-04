Winning $1M lottery ticket sold in north Houston

Someone in north Houston is starting this month a million dollars richer!A $1 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Jan. 16 was purchased in Houston. The lucky winner bought their ticket at Shop N Go, located at 4401 Irvington Boulevard.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (14-29-31-56-61), but not the red Powerball number (1.)The prize has been claimed, but the winner has elected to remain anonymous.Per a legislative change that took effect Sept. 1, 2018, the retailer will not receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.