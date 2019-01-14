Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston

Someone in northwest Houston is starting their week millions of dollars richer!A $12.5 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Jan. 12 was purchased in Houston. The lucky winner bought their ticket at Everyday, located at 3301 Pinemont Drive.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (8-11-22-24-30-49). The winner won't receive all $12.5 million because they chose the cash value option when they purchased the ticket. The winner will instead receive just over $8.5 million.The prize has not yet been claimed, but the winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the money."If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting you," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.Per a legislative change that took effect Sept. 1, 2018, the retailer will not receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.