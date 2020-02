Areas along I-10 west of Katy

Areas along the North Freeway in patches, between the 35 and 45 corridors

Texas Hill Country

Lake Buchanan

Travis County

Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bluebonnets are starting to pop up across the Houston area and it's not even March yet!ABC13's Collin Myers predicts these spots could see some good bloom in the next two to four weeks:Watch the video above for more on when and where you can expect to see Texas wild flowers!