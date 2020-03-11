What you need to know about events canceled, postponed in Houston-area

Emergency health declarations were announced Wednesday for the city of Houston and Harris County in light of the first non-travel related coronavirus case in the region.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement as word got out of the abrupt closure of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a large-scale, 18-day event attended by millions of people each year.
List of affected events
- RodeoHouston
- Greater Houston Partnership cancelling all events through April
- ALIEF ISD school field trips and parent/community school events
- Tour de Houston (rescheduled)
- 18th Annual Run for the Rose reschedule for October 18
- Bayou City Classic
- Fans will not be allowed to attend any March Madness games
The NCAA released a statement:
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020
- Project Row Houses canceled the opening event and market for Round 51:Local Impact II on Saturday, March 14; Expected to resume Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12-5 p.m.
- Tomball German Festival
SEE RELATED LINKS:
Montgomery County coronavirus patient attended BBQ Cookoff
What we know about the 14 coronavirus cases in Houston area
What school districts and colleges are doing about COVID-19
Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC