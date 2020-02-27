What school districts, colleges are doing about COVID-19

Here are the schools that have announced measures, as of March 11:
RICE UNIVERSITY
The Houston campus has a significant link to the earlier COVID-19 cases investigated by health officials after it was learned one of its employees contracted the illness after coming back from a trip to Egypt.
In light of this, Rice canceled classes March 9-13.
Classes canceled for the week of March 9.— Rice University (@RiceUniversity) March 8, 2020
Full statement and more information can be found here: https://t.co/KoIYBRFfgt pic.twitter.com/pd8eLQRjrp
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY
While it didn't report a COVID-19 case before its announcement on March 10, Texas A&M in College Station said it would delay restarting classes after spring break by two days.
There would be no classes on March 16-17, though, staff and faculty were told to report as normal after the break, which lasts from March 9 through 13.
Coronavirus update: Texas A&M classes to resume on March 18th. Faculty and staff to report as scheduled on March 16th. https://t.co/kowCpPlHjj #tamu pic.twitter.com/xV3gsMB20N— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 10, 2020
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY
In the midst of spring break, which is March 9-13, the campus located outside of the Houston area said it plans to suspended classes until March 23, pushing back the restart of classes by a week.
Faculty and staff are required to report to work as normal on March 16.
Coronavirus Update: In the university’s continuing efforts to address the increasing threat of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the university will suspend classes until Monday, March 23. Faculty and Staff are required to report to work. pic.twitter.com/hSCogL0sCw— Prairie View A&M (@PVAMU) March 11, 2020
BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
The Waco campus announced it is extending spring break by one week, through March 20.
It also said classes would be taught online from March 23-April 3.
THE JOY SCHOOL
Beginning March 11, the Joy School closed its campus, essentially marking its spring break dismissal early.
the nonprofit day school located in Houston's Museum District said two "community members each separately had some level of exposure to a person(s) who has a confirmed positive case of coronavirus."
The school said, in part:
The person with direct exposure is self-quarantining at home, is showing no symptoms, and is awaiting further guidance regarding testing. At this time, we have no confirmed cases in our community. However, out of an abundance of caution, especially with the proximity to spring break, closing school is the most prudent action to take given the limited info we have at this time.
Spring break is scheduled on the school's calendar March 16-20.
ST. THOMAS' EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
The impact of COVID-19, widely known as coronavirus, is growing in the Houston area, and that now includes at a private school in Meyerland.
Saint Thomas' Episcopal School shut down, beginning March 10 and lasting through March 24. This is a precaution because a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
LAMAR CISD
"Lamar CISD is aware of the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Fort Bend County Health Department to help protect our students and staff from all communicable diseases.
We do not want any students or staff coming to school sick.
Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, Lamar CISD will suspend perfect attendance rules for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. As a result, 2019-2020 perfect attendance recognition will be from August 26, 2019 - March 3, 2020.
Please note that compulsory attendance law still applies.
Lamar CISD will also suspend exam exemption criteria related to Spring attendance for Spring 2020 exams. All other campus criteria for exam exemptions still apply. Please note that compulsory attendance law still applies.
Concerns regarding all medically fragile students will be handled on a case-by-case basis and parents should consult with their child's school nurse.
As a reminder, the CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help in the spread of respiratory viruses. Lamar CISD schools will continue to do the following:
- Monitor all student and staff symptoms of a fever (100-degree Fahrenheit or higher), cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, body aches, headache and generalized fatigue.
- Students and staff who have a fever will be sent home from school and be asked to remain at home until they have been fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication.
- Encourage parents/guardians to not send students to school if they are sick.
- Teach students and staff effective handwashing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Teach students not to share personal items and to cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or their upper sleeve if a tissue is unavailable.
- Proper disposal of tissues/paper towels in receptacles.
In addition, the District continually sanitizes all campuses on a rotating schedule with a hospital-grade EMist process."
ALDINE ISD
"Aldine is following the guidelines from the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services. We are working with local healthcare authorities to ensure we are protecting the students and staff of Aldine ISD."
ALIEF ISD
While it didn't have any suspected cases among students and staff, Alief ISD temporarily suspended "all school sponsored field trips, parent/community school events, parent breakfast and lunch with students, and volunteers in school facilities until further notice."
"Alief ISD is working closely with the Houston Health Department to monitor the coronavirus situation. We currently have no suspected cases among our students and staff. Recently, the CDC has issued updated guidance for schools to prepare and take action for COVID-19 which includes practices currently in place in Alief ISD. Alief ISD campus custodial staff will continue to disinfect campuses and buildings with hospital-grade products. The district emphasizes common-sense preventive actions for students and staff, such as staying home when sick; appropriately covering coughs and sneezes; cleaning frequently touched surfaces; and washing hands often using proper handwashing techniques.
BASIC PREVENTION GUIDELINES
Please remember that it is still cold and flu season. Public health officials advise following basic prevention guidelines against the flu and other common respiratory illness including:
- Everyone 6 months or older is encouraged to get a flu shot.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school community and allows the child an opportunity to rest and recover.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces."
ALVIN ISD
"Alvin ISD understands that the recent reports about COVID-19 (Corona Virus) have caused concern for parents and want to assure you that we are monitoring this situation very closely. Please help us by notifying your child's school nurse if you have plans to travel outside of the United States in the coming months. We remain committed to keeping you informed and we thank you for your continued support."
CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD
"Cypress-Fairbanks ISD follows the guidance of local and federal health officials to help protect our students and staff from all communicable diseases. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris County, we continue to remind students and staff that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the same recommendations for preventing the spread of the flu. In addition, all CFISD campuses currently have wall-mounted soap dispensers in restrooms and free-standing hand sanitizer dispensers at the building and cafeteria entrances. Our campus custodial staff will continue to disinfect campuses each day with hospital-grade products to help offset the spread of communicable illnesses."
FORT BEND ISD
"Fort Bend ISD is aware the Fort Bend County Health Department has announced a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County, a man in his 70's who recently traveled abroad. Fort Bend ISD is working closely with health care officials to ensure we have taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases. Fort Bend ISD will continue to hold classes at this time, and we will take all future guidance regarding school operations from our local health officials. With that said, the District is prepared to assist families who have concerns about managing the health and wellbeing of their household, especially as we prepare for Spring Break. The safety of our staff and students is always the top priority and we will continue to monitor and take the guidance of the CDC and local health officials.
Fort Bend ISD monitors Coronavirus (COVID-19), following guidance of local health officials
Fort Bend ISD follows the guidance and expertise of national and local health officials to help protect our students and staff from all communicable diseases. The District is aware that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Families are encouraged to visitthe CDC website for more information and travel guidance regarding the Coronavirus.
Please be assured that Fort Bend ISD will continue to be in communication with our local partners and stand ready to take all appropriate measures. School Health Services is closely monitoring all developments and is in communication with public health officials.
Our campus custodial staff will also continue to disinfect campuses each day with hospital grade products to help offset the spread of communicable illnesses, but it takes all of us to ensure healthy school environments. As a reminder, we are still in the midst of cold and flu season, and it's important for families to take preventative measures to safeguard themselves from the spread of communicable diseases."
FRIENDSWOOD ISD
What is Friendswood ISD doing to prepare for and prevent COVID-19?
FISD is closely monitoring and is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Department of State Health and Human Services, Texas Education Agency and Galveston County Health District.
Trained staff routinely are monitoring individuals who exhibit any signs of illness and are following appropriate assessment and monitoring protocols for students and staff who report feeling ill.
FISD is encouraging students and staff to stay home when sick.
Upon return from spring break, students and employees with fever or symptoms should remain home and contact their healthcare provider before returning to school.
District Nurses continue to educate staff and students on COVID-19.
The district is encouraging all students and staff to follow all preventative health measures, which include frequent hand washing, covering coughs, and staying home when sick.
FISD is continuing to follow its standard procedure for daily cleaning and disinfection of schools and facilities, with special emphasis placed on disinfection of door handles and other frequently touched areas, as suggested by local and state health officials and the Texas Education Agency.
Custodial teams are also using a mister disinfectant machine in all schools and facilities to include buses.
Custodial teams also are making sure all schools and facilities are properly stocked with needed supplies, including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
FISD is soliciting vendors for the cleaning of all vent systems and air ducts in all schools and facilities.
The district has compiled all-district travel locations and is actively monitoring the locations in case of a need for travel restrictions.
* FISD will continue to share information with all staff, students and their families via email, social media outlets (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) including any modifications or changes made to these plans.
HOUSTON ISD
On March 11, as the school district continued to clean campuses, HISD told parents through an automated message that it doesn't plan to cancel the last days of school before spring break, which is scheduled for March 16-20.
In a statement on March 9, HISD announced that several people have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine, even though there were no confirmed cases.
"Acting out of an abundance of caution, several individuals have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine," HISD said in a statement. "All self-quarantine individuals recently returned from a country on the CDC travel warning list or are closely related to someone who did. Schools will be identified specifically if cases are positively confirmed."
As a precautionary measure, the impacted schools will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, including fogging all the rooms with disinfectant and cleaning all air ducts.
KATY ISD
"Katy ISD continues to follow the guidance of local, state and federal health officials with regard to all communicable diseases. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the counties in which Katy ISD is situated, we continue to remind our school community that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the same preventions that are recommended for the spread of the flu and common cold."
PEARLAND ISD
"Dear Pearland ISD Families,
You are likely aware of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), a respiratory disease outbreak affecting several countries, including the United States. I want to assure you that Pearland ISD is actively monitoring the situation in conjunction with the Brazoria County Health Department.
First and foremost, at the time of this notification, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pearland, Brazoria County or the surrounding areas. There has been no community transmission of COVID-19 in Texas, but several people who returned to the United States after being exposed overseas have been diagnosed and are under quarantine.
While COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving serious public health issue, the Brazoria County Health Department says the immediate threat remains low to our city and school communities.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working with local, state and national partners to prevent and/or dramatically delay the spread of this new virus to Texas. Health authorities have asked that we rely on national and evidence-based resources, such as the CDC and local health authorities (DSHS and Brazoria County Health Department) for information.
Patients with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
At this time, CDC believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS coronaviruses.
There are actions you can take at home to help protect yourself and your family from COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. These preventative measures include:
Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.
Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow/arm or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Keep sick children home, and if you are sick, please stay home as well.
Our teachers, school nurses and staff are working to encourage these simple and effective habits of frequent handwashing, covering every cough or sneeze and cleaning classroom tables/surfaces frequently. Children who are ill will be sent home from school according to DSHS guidelines. Please contact Pearland ISD School Health Coordinator, Christy Beck, if you have any questions.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and Pearland ISD will continue to be in communication with Brazoria County Health Department, the CDC and State authorities regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
More information on COVID-19 can be found at: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus. You can also access a CDC Fact Sheet and a handout on how to stop germs from spreading."
SPRING BRANCH ISD
"Spring Branch ISD continues to closely monitor information concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) and is following the guidance and expertise of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), City of Houston Health Department and Texas Department of State Health Services. We are continuously monitoring federal guidance on travel restrictions, which currently do not impact any planned SBISD school trips. All SBISD school trips, domestic and international, will continue as planned. These trips are not mandatory for any student and as always, parents are encouraged to make the best decision for their family and their child. Given the evolving nature of the situation we will continue to follow guidance from the U.S. Department of State, the WHO, and the CDC regarding travel and will respond quickly to any announcement of new developments. SBISD reserves the right to cancel any student trip should guidance change. In the event of any trip cancellations, we will communicate with affected families as quickly as possible."
Spring Branch ISD has also set up a website that can be referenced for basic information, resources and district updates."
Don't see your child's school district? Please check back later! This article will continue to be updated.
Here's what health departments in multiple counties say they are doing:
BRAZORIA COUNTY
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring an outbreak caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. To date there are no reported cases of 2019 novel coronavirus, neither confirmed nor suspected, in Brazoria County. The health department is participating on calls with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Texas Department of State Health Services to stay informed on the ongoing outbreak. Healthcare providers should immediately notify Brazoria County Health Department if they suspect a person has been infected with the novel coronavirus. Report suspected cases at 979-864-2168 or after hours, 800-511-1632
Brazoria County Public Health is prepared to respond to a High Consequence Infectious Disease, such as the novel coronavirus. Brazoria County Public Health's response includes:
Expanding surveillance activities (Including contact investigations and continued monitoring of any suspected or confirmed cases)
Notifying hospitals and healthcare facilities of control measures if a case is suspected
Obtaining additional guidance from state and federal authorities
Coordinating transport and care with hospitals and SETRAC
If a citizen has traveled to China in the past 14 days and has symptoms of fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, they should seek out medical care. Before going to the doctor's office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms so that the healthcare workers can be prepared with the appropriate protective equipment.
For additional information about the coronavirus and updates to the ongoing situation, please visit:
Track here Global 2019 Coronavirus
World Health Organization Information"
GALVESTON COUNTY
"Galveston County Health District is working with local, state and federal partners to closely monitor Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), formerly known as 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This is a rapidly evolving situation. For up-to-date information and available resources, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County and the threat remains low in our community. The health district will promptly report any confirmed COVID-19 cases in Galveston County. Chinese health officials have reported tens of thousands of cases of COVID-19 in China, with the virus spreading from person-to-person in parts of that country. COVID-19 illnesses, most of them associated with travel from Wuhan, also are being reported in a growing number of international locations, including the United States. Some person-to-person spread of the virus outside China has been detected.
The CDC has the latest information on the number of people under quarantine who are infected and is updating its national numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday."
If you don't see your county, check back later for updates.
Houston area hospitals have also added what they're doing to keep others safe:
Texas Children's Hospital
"Texas Children's already has a detailed plan in place to identify, isolate and treat suspected cases of contagious infectious diseases. In step with CDC guidelines, we elevated our screening activities weeks ago based on our protocols at all Texas Children's facilities. Currently, we screen all patients at every point of entry. We are closely following the CDC and updating our screening protocols based on their guidelines. Texas Children's Hospital's highest priority is the health and safety of those we serve."
The Associated Press contributed to this post.