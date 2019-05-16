HTX

West Houston Assistance Ministries provides food for thousands of east Houston families in need

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A nonprofit organization is making the lives of those in need a little bit easier by offering free food and meals for their families.

Last year, more than 39,000 people received free meals at the West Houston Assistance Ministries, also known as WHAM.



"If you can't get by, you lower your pride, and come here and get yourself some food," said WHAM client John Ebiwari. "It helps you to get by until you're able to get yourself going."

The nonprofit organization partners with the Houston Food Bank to supply groceries for families to prepare nutritional meals.

They also offer daypacks of non-perishable foods, and perishable food for those with access to storage, to homeless clients.

"We think we need to look around, know our neighbors, be in relationship with our neighbors, and love them in such a way that we're not just giving them a message, but we're demonstrating by caring for the needs that are right in front of them that they face every day,' said Rev. Chris French of Grace Presbyerian Church, which also partners with WHAM.

The pantry also provides personal care items and baby essentials, such as diapers, wipes, and formula when available.

"Don't be scared," said client Miles Coleman. "Reach out and reciprocate. If you get help, help other people."

The WHAM food pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Services are available for working clients only and must provide a pay stub for Saturday services.

For more information, click here.

