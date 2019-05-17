Society

Watch the moment this dam spillgate collapsed in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) -- New video from Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, or GBRA, shows the moment the dam at Lake Dunlap in New Braunfels failed.

A piece of the dam broke on Tuesday morning sending water gushing downstream.

The break is causing problems for some homeowners, whose boats are stuck with no simple way to remove them.

GBRA officials say it's too soon to say what will end up happening to the broken gate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News