Watch the moment this dam spillgate collapsed in New Braunfels

GBRA experienced a spillgate failure at Lake Dunlap this morning. The lake is expected to drain late this afternoon. The peak river flow has subsided however, stakeholders & recreationalists downstream should continue to exercise extreme caution as water flows will remain brisk. pic.twitter.com/0ZezkW2N3H — GBRA (@GBRATX) May 14, 2019

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) -- New video from Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, or GBRA, shows the moment the dam at Lake Dunlap in New Braunfels failed.A piece of the dam broke on Tuesday morning sending water gushing downstream.The break is causing problems for some homeowners, whose boats are stuck with no simple way to remove them.GBRA officials say it's too soon to say what will end up happening to the broken gate.