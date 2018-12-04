A massive tent added to one local post office has some neighbors nervous that it's a sign that carriers can't handle the load.Behind the League City post office is a massive tent that sprawls across the lot.Inside the tent are packages stacked high on crates. Black Cloud, a League City resident, believes one of those many packages may belong to him."About two weeks later, she called me on the phone and said my package was lost," Cloud recalled. "Then, I got another update saying it had arrived, and it was in pallets out back in a tent."When Cloud visited the post office, he was told his package wasn't there."It makes me want to go for someone else because they are just not doing their job," Cloud said.Another neighbor, Abdul Alsahli, says he's also having problems receiving his mail."Maybe they need more buildings or more manpower," Alsahli said. "The storage itself is not going to solve the issue."USPS says their employees are busy this holiday season, and are expected to deliver 900 million packages.If you're waiting on a package, the postal office wants you to know that if it's seven business days past the delivery date, submit a missing mail search request.Following the report, an investigation will take place. If your item is lost, you can request a refund if you had the money-back guarantee option. If you purchased insurance, you can file a claim.Cloud says he took a different route. He contacted the company he purchased the item from, and hopes they will ship him another package using a different carrier."I reached out to Nike and they said they would send me another pair of shoes," Cloud said.