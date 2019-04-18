UH alum reunites with lost class ring after 3 year search

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lost University of Houston class ring is back on its owner's finger, finally returned after three years.
A woman found it at a store, but misplaced it.
Her son is an Aggie and knows how personal class rings can be.
When she found it again, she reached out to the university, and together they tracked down the owner using the name engraved inside.
